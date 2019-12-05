Having gained qualification to the league earlier in the year, the squad are now sat on top of the league after two wins out of two.

They took on Cornish side Penryn at the weekend, and came out all guns blazing to take an early lead, eventually going in at half-time with a comfortable 27-11 lead.

Daisy Harrison showed her experience with some valuable interceptions in defence, creating 17 turnovers over the course of the game.

Eden Cornish was clinical at the other end, scoring 21 from 23 attempts to earn the player of the match awards.

Titans were able to five everyone time on the court, and were pleased with the performance to see the game out and take a 45-32 win.

The team goes on to play Axe Vale Netball Club in Axminster this weekend with a chance to cement their place at the top of the table.