Rockets beat their South Devon rivals 42-33 in Newton Abbot.

To make the win even more impressive, Rockets were losing 30-31 going into the final quarter.

Some tactical changes saw captain Kitty Sampson move to goal defence and Ellie Heard was moved from a defending position to wing attack.

Heard pulled off five interceptions to create chances for Rockets' shooters, going on to take the player of the match award.

The game was a fierce contest between both sides, with plenty of good passages of play.

Lucie Davey, Poppy Phillips and Fearne Harris played as a solid defensive unit, and the dependable link up with Amelia Disney enabled them to get the ball to goal.

Meg Burnell provided plenty of options, and used her tenacity to win the ball and linked well with shooters Eden Cornish and Elise Whormsley.

Team Rockets have another tough test this weekend, when they travel to Falmouth to take on second-place Penryn.