The 'Dream Team' comprised of players from as young as 14 up to they kicked off their challenge with a 23-4 success over Bournemouth before beating TTNC Titans 23-5. Next up they defeated TTNC Warriors 17-10 before seeing off Titans Masters Mix Up 17-14. They then beat Yeovil 19-7 before edging a close contest with Taunton 16-13.

Kitty Sampson was named the teams Player of the Tournament.

A second team from the club also played at the tournament. Named 'Masters Mix Up', they were put together just three days before the event after being invited to do so when a team from Dorset pulled out at late notice.

The team included several of the clubs 'Masters' (over 40) players and they performed with real respectability, finishing third out of seven teams.

Their experience shown on the court, to enable them to get a good challenge to all the teams they encountered. The Titans Masters Mix up beat Yeovil 14-8 before losing 20-16 to Taunton. They then lost to their in-house colleagues Titans U19s 17-14, but bounced back to beat Bournemouth 15-7. Next up, they were 19-7 winners against TTNC Titans before ending the tournament with a narrow 20-16 defeat at the hands of TTNC Warriors.

The 'Masters Mix Up' Player of the Tournament was named as Katrina Venner

Titans Netball Club are looking to build on their South West Senior Regional Squads for the forthcoming 2019/20 season, and are holding open trials on Thursday, July 11, in Chulmleigh.

Anyone wishing to express an interest, then please email the club's development officer, Lorraine Beel at lbeel@btinternet.com