Titans Poppy Sampson defends a shot from Diamonds' Sammie Ten-Bokkell. Titans Poppy Sampson defends a shot from Diamonds' Sammie Ten-Bokkell.

The second match of the season between the two sides ended with Titans taking a 43-39 win.

Both teams were set for a tight encounter after the first outing of the season was decided by a single goal, and each started well on Sunday, going goal for goal in a first quarter that finished 10-10.

There wasn’t much to separate the rivals in the second quarter either, with Titans taking a slender 21-20 lead into half-time.

A few tactical changes for Titans appeared to work well in the third quarter as they worked their way to a three-goal advantage, but Diamonds came back again, shooting four goals without reply.

Titans rallied, and as they cut down on unforced errors, shooting from Emily Risdon and Grace Wilton saw them take a five-goal lead with four minutes to play, paving the way for victory.

Wilton was nominated player of the match by both sides.

The result leaves Titans sixth in Regional League One with 43 points, while Carol Anne lie second from bottom in ninth with 33 points.