Thrilling finale ahead for North Devon football season

The climax of the football season is fast approaching and there is plenty to play for across the North Devon Leagues.

In the Toolstation Western Premier, Ilfracombe Town are on course for an impressive top-half finish and demonstrated admirable resilience in earning a deserved 0-0 draw at Helston Athletic, despite having a number of players unavailable.

Manager Clem Bennelick said after the game: “The lads that came in gave a great account of themselves and their hard work and commitment was outstanding.”

Ilfracombe are hosting a former players reunion day for the Good Friday visit from Wellington.

Torridgeside were the big local winners in the South-West Peninsula League last weekend, as goals from Jack Magarotto and Neil Bettiss saw them come from behind to defeat Crediton United. Holsworthy secured a decent 1-1 draw at home to Bovey Tracey.

Park United remain favourites to pip Boca Seniors for the Premier Division title in the North Devon Football League. Ricky Marinaro scored a hat-trick, David Brown a double and further goals from Joe Grimley, Stephen Skinner, Daniel Wilson and Mark Hill gave Park a 9-3 win at Hartland Clovelly. Park are three points behind Boca and have three games in hand.

Appledore were the other big Premier Division winners, Sam Fishwick scored four and Oscar Jarrett grabbed a hat-trick in a 12-0 demolition of North Molton 2nds.

Shamwickshire Rovers maintained their 10-point lead at the top of the Senior Division with a ruthless 12-0 win over bottom club Torridgeside 2nds. Adam Copp scored four for Shammy, who will also play their League Cup Final against Chittlehampton at Combe Martin on May 14.

Combe Martin do still have a chance of winning the Senior Division but will need to win all their games and hope for a Shammy slip-up. Gavin Pincombe, Brady Sanders and Daniel Wright were the Combe scorers in a 3-2 win at Landkey Town.

There was a massive game in Intermediate Two and Combe Martin 2nds still have hope of winning the league after a crucial 2-1 win at title rivals Sandymere Blues. Combe are three points behind with two games remaining.