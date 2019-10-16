The visitors were quickly down to 10 due to an early injury, but Emily Horn and Bridget Smith did well to hold off the attack in the difficult circumstances.

Firebrands struck just before half time to take a lead into the break.

Taw remained composed in the second half as Firebrands converted twice more to go into a 3-0 lead. Sisters Ella and Hatty Rousseau helped Taw build momentum with some good attacking play up the wings to put pressure on the home side.

Their efforts paid off and Taw were eventually. A spell of short corners led to Jenna Stimpson's strong strike into the bottom corner, putting Taw on the score sheet.

Taw hope to return to winning ways this Saturday when they face Somerset Gryphons at Park School, with push back at 11.30.