After a strong start and some strong passing, it was Vicky Cowley who gave Taw Valley the lead, converting a one-on-one by dummying the keeper.

The second came from some fantastic individual play from helen Thomas, who ran the ball from the defending half through to the attacking D, where Jess Ravenhill-White was ready to beat the keeper.

Helen Thomas added a third with a strong shot from the edge of the D.

Bridgwater put some pressure on the Taw Valley goal in the second half, enjoying some short corners and a few breaks, but Bridget Smith in goal and Emily Horn and Rhona Smith were able to clear things up.

Taw rounded off the win with a fourth goal which saw Sarah Thomas sneak the ball past the post and into the bottom corner.