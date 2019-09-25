FAST4 is an abbreviated scoring format which means an event can be completed in one day with each player having up to four matches, with not a lot of rest in between!

The final was contested by local player Rupert George, aged just 14, and Nikolai Marin, 16, from Middlesex. Both players are highly ranked nationally in their respective age groups and the final was a real battle between two talented individuals.

George was the more aggressive with his shots whilst Marin soaked up the pressure with some excellent defence and countered with precision when he had the chance.

It is hoped that more events like this will be offered by the LTA to Tarka Tennis Centre in the future.