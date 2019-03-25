The session takes place at Barnstaple Rugby Club on Wednesday, April 3 at 7pm.

Players of all abilities and fitness levels are welcome, as the club looks to bolster its squad ahead of the new South West League season.

Storm’s first season saw them win the South West Plate competition as well as finishing second in the South West League.

Tarka Storm chairman Neil Edwards said: “This fun and friendly session is a perfect chance for adult players who have never played rugby league before to have a go and see what it’s like.

“Players of all sporting abilities and Rugby experience levels, including complete rugby novices, are welcome.

“Rugby league is a great way to improve your fitness and mental wellbeing, but there is no need to be super fit to start playing.

“The taster session is a gentle introduction to the game and suitable for all levels of fitness.”