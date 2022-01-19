Superb win on the road sets 2022 tone for Bideford

Bideford won away from home for only the second time this season when they defeated Falmouth 29-20.

While Bideford are almost invincible at home, their only other away win this term was at Honiton and no one has lost there in the current campaign.

Bideford took the lead through and Alex Hillman try that Mark Lee converted in the first 15 minutes. A second try was scored by rapid winger Nick Evans and prop Callum Davies scored from a driving maul. Lee converted the latter.

Falmouth hit back with try and penalty to cut the deficit to 19-10 at the break. Ollie Sanders scored Bideford's fourth try. Alex Hillman was on kicking duty by then.

Bradley Goaman, the Bideford team manager, said the scoreline did not reflect how well the side played with and without the ball.

“Our set piece was solid, which gave us a platform to play from and for our backs to move the ball wide,” said Goaman. “When you have a very quick winger like Nick Evans, who caused chaos for the Falmouth defence, you need to get the ball to him.

“Falmouth had a lot possession in the second half, and good field position, but our defence was outstanding and kept them quiet. Scoring four tries away from home to take maximum points was really pleasing and will give the team a massive confidence boost.”

Goaman said three players making their Bideford bows – Jack Chapman, Tom Chapman and young Greg Haste – all settled into the team well. He also picked out Peter Bowes for a pat on the back.

Honiton are this week’s Saturday afternoon visitors.

A spirited fight back in the second half was not quite enough to save Bideford Quins from losing 41-38 to Topsham in the Devon Merit Table.

Quins, whose team consisted of a couple veterans and Ollie Gibbons playing his first game of rugby, started well but let their defence slip and were 36-7 down at half time. It was almost all Bideford in the second half resulting in a nail-biting end.

Try scorers were James Draper, Billy Teape (2), Pete Hockridge (2) and Fred Brimfield with Mark Austin adding four conversions.

