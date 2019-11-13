Toby Davies opened things up at number five for West Buckland against Exeter in a match that proved to be closely contested.

After sharing the first two games, Davies went on to win the third comfortably before scraping through the fourth 19-17 to secure victory.

A similar game patter followed for Ben Waterfall, who also took a 3-1 victory.

The theme continued with Martin Smith at three, with his 3-1 victory securing five winning team points.

Tom Whiteley had too much youth and speed for his opponent, securing a 3-0 win.

Pete Whiteley then rounded the evening off with a 3-0 win over his opponent, giving West Buckland a maximum points haul for the evening and lifting them up the table.