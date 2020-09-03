Kai Ward. Picture: Scipspics Kai Ward. Picture: Scipspics

The 17-year-old from Muddiford came out on top in the 500cc amateur speedway class at the Eddie Wright raceway in Scunthorpe.

He dropped just two points all day and set the third-fastest race time at that level.

The championship win followed a successful second round of the summer championships, where he secured five straight race wins.

The teenager only started his speedway and grasstrack career a couple of years ago after attending a couple of experience days.

He went on to become a member of the Exeter Falcons, and participated in the Young Lions British Youth Championship.

Ward said: “The current restrictions mean that there is very little racing happening this year but I’m travelling the country getting as much time on track as possible and continuing to develop my race skills in preparation for next season.”