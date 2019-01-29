Molton were overdue a win in the Cornwall and Devon Division, as the last time they took win points on the pitch was when beating Lanner 24-10 on November 17.

One draw and a walkover against Plymouth Argaum is all Molton had posted in the previous seven games.

Jack Fear dashed over to put Withycombe ahead in the first half, but Molton equalised through Harry Kingdon.

Pack power paved the way after the break for Molton with Eury claming three push-over tries, one of which Callum Stone converted.

Molton have no league game in the Cornwall and Devon Division this Saturday afternoon.

Torrington beat Old Plymothian and Mannamedian 5-3 in Devon One in a game of few scoring chances at either end.

After a scoreless first half, OPMs took the lead 15 minutes from time with a Sammie Matts penalty.

With eight minutes remaining, Torrington got numbers down the blind side and Tom Gooch went over to put his side two points up.

Torrington have a rearranged Devon One date at Totnes this Saturday.