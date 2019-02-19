Ilfracombe in action against Tiverton III. Ilfracombe in action against Tiverton III.

Even without prolific try scorer Reece Eury at No.8, Molton still had too much ammo for Topsham.

Dan Smith filled in for Eury by claiming two tries and there was a third for Dylan Tuck. Callum Stone kicked the goals.

Topsham also gave away a penalty try.

Molton are without a match this weekend.

Ilfracombe in action against Tiverton III. Ilfracombe in action against Tiverton III.

Torrington, 20-18 losers at Tamar Saracens, make the long trip to Dartmouth looking for a bounce-back win.

Ilfracombe stayed on course for the Merit Table play-offs at the end of the season by walloping Tiverton III 53-14 at Brimlands.

Victory keeps Combe second in the table behind leaders Sidmouth II and clinched a double over the visitors.

When Combe fly-half Dermot Dalton opened the scoring with a penalty in the fourth minute, and captain Jay O’Beirne scored off the back of a maul minutes later, it looked like a similar match was on the cards.

Further tries by Dalton and lock Pete Gammon were complimented by lock Sam Morgan-Russell’s first of the season.

With Dalton slotting two of his four extras, Combe were up 27-0 at the break. Combe full-back and leading try-scorer Radford Chugg flicked the switch in the second half and ran in three of his own.

Tiverton found an extra gear and added two well-converted scores in a 15-minute period of dominance.

Despite closing the gap, Tiverton were unable to capitalise and when Gammon ran in his second in the final minutes the match was sealed,

Dalton unable to add to his conversion tally before having a rest from kicking duties and allowing Gammon to clean up with three from three.

Ilfracombe are away to Topsham II this Saturday.

Elsewhere in the Merit Table, Bideford Quins lost 60-0 to Sidmouth and South Molton Stags went down 31-12 to Topsham.

Torrington were unable to raise a second team to play Exmouth Nomads.