Liskeard scored five tries in the first half and four more in the second of a one-sided affair.

Molton's try scorers were Reece Eury and captain Ben Gatehouse with Callum Stone hoofing over one conversion.

Torrington slipped to a 57-21 loss at Exeter Athletic in their final Devon One game of the season.

All Torrington's points came in the second half, with Tom Gooch, Billy Cockwill and Charlie Bazzell touching down and Gooch converting.

One of Exeter Athletic's try scorers was former Torrie player Ollie Scantlebury, whose brother Tom was in the opposing side.