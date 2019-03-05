Smith crossed once in the first half and twice in the second as South Molton made it back-to-back wins in the Cornwall and Devon Division.

Brendan Darley and Smith touched down before the break with Callum Stone adding a conversion and a penalty.

Torquay’s only points in the opening 40 minutes came from the boot of Mawgan Penrice.

Nathan Pring did score a try for the Tics after the interval but the powerful Smith went over for two more, with Stone kicking the rest of their points.

Molton are away to Lanner this Saturday.

Torrington, who had no game last Saturday, return to Devon One action on Saturday when Totnes visit Donnacroft.