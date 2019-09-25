Molton had to pry old players out of retirement to get two sides out on Saturday and some of the gaps showed for a while in a 32-23 defeat.

Oaks were on top for most of the first half, but after the break Molton came back strongly and with minutes to go only trailed 25-23.

A missed penalty cost Molton a chance to get ahead and Oaks countered to score a try that put the game beyond the visitors once and for all.

Reece Eury, the Molton captain, said considering the problems getting a side out he was not about to complain.

"An extra one or two per cent and we could easily have won," said Eury.

"We are still settling down with a new side and if we can run a top side like Plymstock this close then I am happy as we are only going to get better."

Ben Smart kicked two penalties and two conversions for Molton, who are away to Veor this Saturday.