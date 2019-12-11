Defeat means another week in bottom spot and a wider gap between Molton and safety.

To get out of the bottom three Molton need to get past Liskeard-Looe, who are 10 points ahead of them.

Reece Eury, the South Molton captain, said when you become a fixture in the bottom three, everything seems to get harder.

"We struggled to get a side together as with players missing we needed cover in a lot of places," said Eury.

"When you don't have the numbers, as we don't right now, you end up with something of a scratch side.

"Everyone tries their hardest, but the more players you bring in the harder it is to play cohesively.

"Against Liskeard we looked good when we had the ball, but we gave away possession a bit too easily at times."

Molton are at home to North Tawton this Saturday.