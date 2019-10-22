The Tics were relieved to return home with a win as Molton gave them a real scare.

Reece Eury, the South Molton captain, said if his side keep playing the way they did against Torquay a first win is not far away.

"We just need to find an extra one or two per cent when we get close to the try line to start turning our chances into points," said Eury.

"A win was there for the taking against Torquay and one is going to come soon.

"There have been a lot of changes to the side since last season and every game sees the team gelling together a bit more."

Jamie Tapp crossed in the first half for a try. Ben Smart kicked the conversion and a penalty either side of half time for Molton, who were only 12-10 down at the break.

Molton are away to deposed leaders Truro this Saturday.