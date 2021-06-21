South Molton youngsters enjoy Land Rover Premiership Rugby Cup

Published: 6:15 PM June 21, 2021

With normality finally starting to return to the UK; it was rugby’s opportunity to take centre stage this weekend as the Land Rover Premiership Rugby Cup returned at Exeter Chiefs.

Crediton RFC hosted a thrilling Under-11 and Under-12 grassroots developmental festival on Saturday as youngsters at last got the opportunity to lace up their boots again, with South Molton RFC Under-12s among the teams taking part.

This successful series of nationwide events, now running for nearly two decades and organised by Land Rover – the Official Vehicle of Premiership Rugby – has seen more than 100,000 children take part to date, with some realising their dreams of going on to play for Premiership Rugby clubs.

South Molton, Newton Abbot, Cullompton, Withycombe, Crediton, Kingsbridge, Penzance, Bude, Ivybridge and Topsham battled it out in a hugely competitive and enjoyable festival of Under-12s rugby.

And for South Molton player James Robert Chudley, who has experienced a frustrating time away from the pitch, it was a memorable experience as his side finally got back to playing.

He said: “I’m really excited to be back playing because we haven’t played since a lot since Covid. I’m looking forward to having fun at this competition a lot.

“I missed rugby a lot during lockdown because I really enjoy playing it with my friends.

“Local rugby means a lot to me because it means that we can get together and be a whole community and spend time having fun together - that’s my favourite thing about rugby.

“We’re all involved every Sunday, and no matter what weather it is we’ll always play or do training.

“I’d definitely say we pride ourselves on everyone’s determination and resilience.”

The competition was a fantastic spectacle for those in attendance, with each fixture being played in a fantastic spirit whilst providing a meaningful platform for youngsters to develop their rugby skills.

Land Rover ambassador Lewis Moody, who racked up 71 caps for England, added: “The return of the Land Rover Premiership Rugby Cup across the country is a huge boost for grassroots rugby.

“It is one of the longest standing national series of rugby festivals for Under-11 and Under-12 youngsters and is always a date in season that clubs look forward to being part of.

“It cannot be underestimated how important these grassroots rugby events are for rugby in the UK. Youngsters will learn vital lessons by playing in these festivals, that will serve them on and off the rugby pitch.

“To date, over 100,000 youngsters have taken part in the Land Rover Premiership Rugby Cup, with several players going on to play for Premiership Rugby clubs. This shows the pathway these youngsters can take on their rugby journey, thanks to Land Rover’s support of grassroots rugby.”

