Molton, who have new coaches, captains and players this season, led for most of the Cornwall and Devon Division game.

Pirates came on strong at the end to take the win back to Penzance.

Eury said: "For 90 per cent off the match Pirates were behind but in the last 10 minutes we dropped off and the floodgates opened.

"We have had a few problems in the front row where we lack a bit of experience and that means you don't always have a platform."

Molton lost a number of players to Tiverton during the summer, three 1st XV regulars and two Eury described as stand-ins for the 'whipping trips' away from home.

Recruitment has been going well and Eury feels Molton will be back to full strength before too much time elapses.

"We have quite an influx of players, some returning to the game and others taking it up, so numbers are not a problem," said Eury.

Molton are away to Plymstock Albion Oaks this Saturday.

"They seem to have recruited well over the summer and at their place I imagine it will be a tough game for us," said Eury.