Molton trailed 34-6 at the break and did well to limit the Lacemen to three more tries after the break.

“Honiton were the best side we played in the first half of the season – and are still the best side we have come across,” said Molton’s No.8 Reece Eury.

Ben Gatehouse scored a consolation try for South Molton when they were 44-6 down. Callum Stone added the conversion to two earlier penalties.

Molton are at home to third-placed Bude this Saturday.

Torrington’s Devon Junior Cup run came to an end on Saturday with a 44-12 defeat to North Tawton.

Torrie are back in action in Devon One this Saturday with a home game against Dartmouth.