Molton trailed 34-6 at the break and did well to limit the Lacemen to three more tries after the break. Honiton were the best side we played in the first half of the season and are still the best side we have come across, said Moltons No.8 Reece Eury. Ben Gatehouse scored a consolation try for South Molton when they were 44-6 down. Callum Stone added the conversion to two earlier penalties. Molton are at home to third-placed Bude this Saturday.Torringtons Devon Junior Cup run came to an end on Saturday with a 44-12 defeat to North Tawton. Torrie are back in action in Devon One this Saturday with a home game against Dartmouth.