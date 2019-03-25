There was little between the sides in the first period as the game went end-to-end, but sixth-placed South Molton’s strength told in the final 40 minutes as they ended the match with five tries.

Reece Eury and Blake Hardy also touched down for the hosts, with Callum Stone kicking a penalty and a conversion.

Molton are away to Honiton this Saturday.

Torrington will need to pick themselves up in a hurry after their 31-16 Devon One defeat at Buckfastleigh.

This Saturday sees Torrie entertain North Tawton in the second semi-final of the Devon Junior Cup.

Exeter Athletic are already through to the final from the other half of the draw having scraped past Buckfastleigh by a point in the other semi.

Torrington led 11-10 at half time against Buckfastleigh, with all the points coming from Jamie Todd, who kicked two penalties to add to a try.

Torrington’s only score in the final 40 minutes came from another try by Todd.