The game was in the balance right to the end and Molton were relieved to hear the final whistle for more than one reason.

Referee Lucy Smith shared six yellow cards between the teams in a game that seldom hit any heights.

"Considering it was our first win of the season, we felt rather flat afterwards,' said Molton skipper Reece Eury.

"Afterwards, it did not feel as if we had actually won.

"It was a game between two sides who did not play that well in a match that never really flowed."

Chris Parker stepped his marker on the left to score Molton's first try. Impact sub Dan Smith came off the bench and barged over for a second. Both tries were converted by Ben Smart, who also kicked a penalty.

Molton are away to Topsham this Saturday.