It hardly looked promising for Molton when they trailed 10-3 early in the second half with only a Callum Stone penalty on the board.

Molton’s forward pack started to put pressure on the Penryn eight and that told in the shape of a penalty try at a five-metre attacking scrum.

The draw ended a three-match losing run for South Molton, whose next league game is away to Pirates Amateurs on January 5.

Bideford’s home game against Chard in Western Counties West was called off due to the waterlogged state of the KGV pitch.

League officials have told both clubs the game must be replayed this Saturday.

Torrington’s away game at Dartmouth in Devon One was called off due to a waterlogged pitch. No replay date has been confirmed yet.