South Molton remain where they have been for a while, which is one off the bottom of a division with three relegation places.

Reece Eury, the South Molton captain, said the team has to be switched on for longer than 80 minutes to start wining away from home.

"We haven't had great prep for away games so far this season with things such as ;eaving on time getting to there on time," said Eury.

"I think it leads from there as we don't get our heads in the right frame from the start."

On the performances at Truro, Eury said: "We were poor on the first tackle so they were quite often breaking the game line.

"Our set-piece is coming around and looking strong, but around the park we are still a little soft."

Ben Smart scored Molton's consolation try.

Molton have no game this Saturday.