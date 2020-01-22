Molton are 23 points adrift at the bottom of the table with nine games left and 45 points to play for. All three of the teams above they have to get past to reach safety have at least one game in hand.

Skipper Reece Eury said the white flag won't be fluttering over Unicorn Park just yet, but he is realistic about South Molton's prospects.

"We will do our best to stay up, but the way things have been going for us we also have to start looking ahead at the strong possibility of going down," said Eury.

"We have been along this road before when we are promoted into the Cornwall and Devon Division as the travelling kills us.

"Three games (Lanner, Veor and Pirates) are at the far end of Cornwall and there is no direct route to clubs closer to us, such as Liskeard-Looe and Tavistock.

"We only had 17 to go to Tavistock because players don't want to travel

"Numbers we have plenty of, but consistent availability is a problem.

"One week it will be players going to watch the Chiefs at home, the next week there will be another reason, then the week after that we will be at home and everyone wants to play in the first team!"

Tavistock were 12-0 up at half time and 19-0 ahead soon after it. Molton got back to 19-14 down, but were blown away by a second tranche of Tavistock tries.

Dan May, Tom Worsley and a penalty try made up Molton's total. Ben Smart kicked the goals.

Molton lock Stef Bennett was stretchered off just before half time with an apparent back injury. After a check-over and clean-up in the dressing rooms, no significant damage was found.

Torrington made the long Devon One trip to Plymouth side OPM in vain as they were defeated 38-0.

Ilfracombe's home game against Buckfastleigh was called off due to a waterlogged pitch and will be replayed this Saturday.