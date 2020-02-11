Skipper Reece Eury turned to Kingdon for help after being let down by a number of players who were unable to make the trip to the seaside.

"We are struggling to get a side out for games at the moment," said Eury, whose side is 27 points adrift at the foot of the Cornwall and Devon table.

"We had a scratch side and all our replacements let us down, either on Friday night or Saturday morning.

"When the commitment from players is poor, results will follow suit."

Molton may have been well beaten by eight tries to four, but there was one area where they were definitely on top.

"Our defence with poor out wide, but we were the stronger pack," said Eury.

Molton were 21-7 down at half time with just Kingdon's try on the board.

Lock John Dallyn and Eury (2) added tries in the second half for Molton, who are at home to leaders Truro this Saturday.