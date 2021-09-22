South Molton beaten in South Devon

Published: 12:00 AM September 22, 2021

South Molton slumped to a 43-17 defeat at New Cross where they paid the price for not sticking to the script.

The Kingsteignton side, gunning for a third straight win, shot into an early lead and topped it up at regular intervals on the way to a 22-10 interval lead.

Molton gave New Cross a tough time up front, but in the backs the home side had too much pace.

Neil Edwards, the team manager, said: “Unfortunately we didn't start as we wanted too, Head coach Scott Warren had a game plan which, unfortunately, was not replicated by the lads.

“A very disappointing result for Molton.”

Matt Hurrell, Hugo Mitchell and Harry Dart were the South Molton try scorers. Jake Cook kicked a conversion.

Mouth olton 2nd XV were 31-0 up away to South Molton in Devon Merit Table Two when the game was abandoned due to an injury.

A Tiverton player sustained a neck injury while participating in a ruck and as he felt stiffness almost immediately, no chances were taken with his safety.

An ambulance was called and the player taken for hospital, where a check over revealed nothing more than soft tissue damage.

A Tiverton spokesman said: “At the time it appeared to be in the player’s interest, but after an x-ray in accident and emergency it was decided he was fine.”

Merit Tables officials will have to decide whether or not the result will stand.