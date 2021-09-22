South Molton beaten in South Devon
Conrad Sutcliffe
- Credit: South Molton RFC
South Molton slumped to a 43-17 defeat at New Cross where they paid the price for not sticking to the script.
The Kingsteignton side, gunning for a third straight win, shot into an early lead and topped it up at regular intervals on the way to a 22-10 interval lead.
Molton gave New Cross a tough time up front, but in the backs the home side had too much pace.
Neil Edwards, the team manager, said: “Unfortunately we didn't start as we wanted too, Head coach Scott Warren had a game plan which, unfortunately, was not replicated by the lads.
“A very disappointing result for Molton.”
You may also want to watch:
Matt Hurrell, Hugo Mitchell and Harry Dart were the South Molton try scorers. Jake Cook kicked a conversion.
Mouth olton 2nd XV were 31-0 up away to South Molton in Devon Merit Table Two when the game was abandoned due to an injury.
Most Read
- 1 North Devon's largest private employer needs workers to expand
- 2 Street food traders revealed for South Molton Food and Drink Festival
- 3 820 homes approved for Landkey despite council concern
- 4 'Controversial' plan to close mental health centres in North Devon
- 5 North Devon optometrist highlights 'ticking timebomb' vision crisis
- 6 New Archdeacon of Barnstaple begins her role at special service in Bideford
- 7 Celebrating 15 years of North Devon charity Families in Grief
- 8 World’s Biggest Macmillan Coffee Morning backed by North Devon MP
- 9 Devon Police commissioner commits to tackling gender violence
- 10 Holidaymaker jailed for attacking partner in Ilfracombe
A Tiverton player sustained a neck injury while participating in a ruck and as he felt stiffness almost immediately, no chances were taken with his safety.
An ambulance was called and the player taken for hospital, where a check over revealed nothing more than soft tissue damage.
A Tiverton spokesman said: “At the time it appeared to be in the player’s interest, but after an x-ray in accident and emergency it was decided he was fine.”
Merit Tables officials will have to decide whether or not the result will stand.