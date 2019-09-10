A clutch of players left Unicorn Park during the close season, mostly down the North Devon Link Road to Tiverton.

It was a youthful Molton side that took on Paignton, who were relegated into the Cornwall and Devon Division at the end of last season and appear in a hurry to go back up again.

Ben Smart slotted two first-half penalties for Molton, who trailed 22-6 at the break.

The second half went better for Molton with tries scored by Ben Gatehouse and George Down, one of which Smart converted.

Molton are at home to Pirates Amateurs this Saturday.

Devon One swings into action this Saturday with the first round of matches in a 12-club division.

Torrington are away to Exeter Saracens and Ilfracombe host Tamar Saracens in their first game following promotion from Merit Table Two.