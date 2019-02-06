The first of the Devon Social Series is on Sunday, February 17, with further dates on March 31 and May 19.

Prizes are awarded to winners and runners up for each individual tournament as well as overall series winners, and each tournament will be playedi n a friendly, welcoming atmosphere.

Each tournament costs £8 to enter, or all three can be entered for £22.

The tournament is a venture from the Bideford Community Badminton Network, which formed at the end of 2018.

The group aims to increase the number of players by providing appropriate playing opportunities, as well as increasing opportunities for players to achieve their full potential.

Paul Widdicombe, who is the network’s coordinator as well as a coach and national referee, said: “I am delighted with the initial response and look forward to offering greater Badminton opportunities to more people over the coming months.”

For more information about the tournament or to enter, visit atlanticracquetcentre.co.uk/badminton-competition.