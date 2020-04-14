Morrell has just come to the end of his second season at KGV and feels it is time to move on.

When Morrell took over as coach Bideford had waged two successive battles against relegation from South West One and lost the second of them.

Bideford struggled at first under the new regime, they only scored one try in their first three games and lost eight on the trot, but Morrell always had faith the side would come good.

A 23-20 home win over promotion-chasing St Austell was the turning point for Bideford and they went on to finish Morrell’s first term in charge three places and six points clear of the drop spots in Western Counties West.

Season two was something of a mixed bag for Morrell and the team, which was hard hit by injuries from the first few weeks of the campaign.

Defeats either side of Christmas to Wellington, Chard, Falmouth, Kingsbridge and Honiton ended any hopes of pushing for promotion.

Bideford had already done enough to be confident of staying up and they finished 22 points distant from the relegation zone.

Morrell said if he has created a legacy it will be to having turned round the playing fortunes of the club.

“We have taken a positive step in the right direction,” said Morrell.

“With the age profile of this group, I really do envisage an upward trajectory over the coming years.”

Two goals of Morrell’s from the start were to improve the Chiefs’ home form and get a proper 2nd XV out on a regular basis. He feels he is leaving with those missions accomplished.

“As we set out to do at the start of the year, we have made KGV a very tough place to travel to and fielded a far stronger second team,” said Morrell.

Morrell said whatever the future holds he will always look back on his time at Bideford with affection.

“I have really enjoyed a fantastic couple of years, with some fantastic people at a fantastic club where the players were awesome,” said Morrell.

Morrell has been commuting from Tiverton to coach at Bideford and two years of negotiating the North Devon Link Road have taken their toll.

“It’s the drive and the number of closures on the road that make you late, especially on the way home,” said Morrell.

A number of clubs have shown an interest in Morrell already, one of them a team in the same division as Bideford next season.

“I have had one or two conversations a little closer to home, one of them a rebuilding job that interests me,” said Morrell.

Bradley Goaman, the Bideford team manager, said the club were ‘disappointed’ to lose Morrell but have to move on.

“We are looking for a good coach and anyone out there who thinks they match the description should contact me,” said Goaman, whose number is 07967 533245.