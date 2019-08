Competing in the 16-year-old age group in Glasgow, Gammon swam massive personal bests in all of his events.

He took more than three seconds off his previous best in the 200m butterfly as he clocked 2.07.75 in the heats and then improved further to record 2.06.10 in the final.

And he also followed up a 57.39 heat time in the 100m butterfly with 56.79 in the final, before clocking 26.09 in the 50m butterfly heats and 25.83 in the final.

"In the run-up to the championships, Josh had been putting in extra training sessions with head coach Jack Hutchens, focusing on starts and turns," said Tim Chesworth. "And all the hard work really paid off. It was a fantastic achievement from a very dedicated athlete."