Sevens star signs for Barum

Barnstaple have completed the mid-season signing of former England 7s star Noah Sixton.

Sixton, who hails from Truro, won three caps for England at the World Rugby Sevens tournament in Vancouver, Canada two years ago.

The RFU suspended its professional Sevens squad during the Covid crisis, which prevented Sixton earning any further caps. He has been turning out for the elite Jesters invitation team and is expected to feature for them in the Dubai Sevens tournament next month.

The former Truro School student, now 24, has passed through the Exeter Chiefs Academy and been on Cornish Pirates books.

Winston James, the Barnstaple captain, said Sixton was a useful signing, although his availability may be restricted at times.

“Noah can play centre or wing and if he is playing Sevens at the level he has been, he should be quick,” said Winston. “He found us when he moved to north Devon and has been training with us a few times.

“Availability around his Sevens commitments could be an issue and we don’t expect to see him until after the Dubai Sevens.”

A new signing is just the pick-me-up Barnstaple could do with after their losing streak in National Two continued against visiting Leicester Lions.

A late penalty by Ben Young condemned them to a 17-14 home defeat by Leicester Lions. James and Dan Lee scored the Barnstaple tries. Jake Murphy kicked the conversions.

It was Barnstaple’s third successive defeat in a season that has only produced two wins in league so far. Defeat leaves them one off the bottom of the table ahead of the trip to Barnes this Saturday.

James said it was tough to lose a close game three minutes from time, but added Barum are not doing enough to win matches at the moment.

“If we were putting in performances and not winning, I would not like it but I could take it,” said James.

“We work hard in training but something is missing on the pitch. It is hard to put your finger on it but the best way I can describe it is there is no fluidity of play between the pack and the backs.”