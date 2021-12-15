Second win for Torrington more comfortable than it looks

Torrington won for only the second time this season in Devon Division One when they edged home 8-3 against visiting Buckfastleigh.

Torrington coach Zerran Bell said appearances can be deceptive as the match was not as close as it appears.

“Buckfastleigh never looked like scoring and had to settle for the final kick of the match to get on to the score board,” said Bell.

“On two occasions, we were crossing the line for what we thought would be tries when we were pulled back for penalties.”

There was no score at all in the first half and the deadlock was not broken until after the break.

Pressure from Harvey Hill, and powerful running from Henry Jones, put the Ramblers under pressure and they conceded multiple penalties, one of which Jamie Sands converted.

From the restart a blistering run from Torrington’s man of the match Toby Hookway saw him cross the line in the corner.