As an amateur player, Jake's main goal this year was to make the Walker Cup, and after missing out on that he has since performed consistently to fully deserve the trip to the Scottish event.

Recently he moved into the professional ranks and was preparing for the European Qualifying School, which is where players earn their card for the European Tour!

At the Dunhill, Jake will rub shoulders with his golfing hero, for Rory McIlroy is also taking part in the competition.

There is one piece of family woe with regard to Jake's section for Dunhill and that is that two of his greatest supporters, his mother and father, are away, but girlfriend Helena will be there and no doubt Mum and Dad will follow the action from their holiday base in California.

Helena says: "I'm absolutely buzzing for him. Jake has truly earnt his place at Dunhill and I'm excited to see him perform at his best!"

She continued: "A few close friends and team members will be there rooting him on too. Jake couldn't be more thankful for all of those helping him in the background getting him to where he is today! These people are just letting him play his golf at his best and enjoy every part of the process; thank you just isn't enough! "

The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship is one of the richest golf tournaments on the European Tour. It is taking place from September 26 to 29, played on three different links courses, centred on the 'home of golf', St Andrews in Fife, Scotland.