Saunton Golf Club wishes members well during lockdown

Published: 8:24 AM January 11, 2021

The 18th hole on the East course at Saunton Golf Club - Credit: Saunton Golf Club

Saunton Golf Club has wished its members well during the latest national lockdown to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

Courses were forced to close their doors last week, with the government trying to slow the spread of the disease across the UK.

The situation is due to be reviewed in mid-February and a club statement said: "Following the government's announcement on January 4, Saunton Golf Club will remain closed until further notice.

"Saunton Golf Club would like to wish all of their members and visitors well during this time and look forward to welcoming them back once again.

"The club office will remain open Monday to Friday, from 9am to 5pm. For any enquiries, please email info@sauntongolf.co.uk."

The sixth hole on the East course at Saunton Golf Club - Credit: Saunton Golf Club

Saunton held several competitions during the festive period, with Kevin Lymer winning Division One in the December Stableford (East) off the white tees, as Simon Murfet took Division Two honours.

Seymour Stedford came out on top in the December Stableford (West) off the blue tees, with John R Evans first in Division Two.

Stanley White won the Junior Stableford/Ivor Beames event, while Julie Brookes and Ruby Davis teamed up to take the Ladies Christmas Greensomes.

Meanwhile, Ross Hunter won the Christmas Champagne competition on Christmas Eve and Pauline and Stephen Sparkes claimed top spot in the Christmas Foursomes three days later.

The second hole on the West course at Saunton Golf Club - Credit: Saunton Golf Club

Results, December Stableford (East, white), Div 1: Kevin Lymer (14) 43 points; Bill Soby (10) 38; George Critchard (12) 36. Div 2: Simon Murfet (23) 37; Steve Madge (23) 36; Paul Allen (22) 33.

(West, blue), Div 1: Seymour Stedford (15) 36; John Clink (15) 34; Nigel Green (10) 34. Div 2: John R Evans (17) 35; Christopher Barraclough (17) 34; Donovan Bruce (16) 34.

Junior Stableford/Ivor Beames (East): Stanley White (4) 36; Ruby Davis (14) 30; Oliver Teale (20) 29.

Ladies Christmas Greensomes (West): Julie Brookes & Ruby Davis 39; Deborah Chaffer & Jenny Womersley 37; Isabelle Slater & Susan Vicary 34.

Christmas Champagne (East): Ross Hunter (12) 38; Ian Buchanan (18) 36; Keith Adamson (8) 36.

Christmas Foursomes: Pauline & Stephen Sparkes 37; Gareth & Roy Horton 35; Chris Norman & Michael O'Mahoney 35.

Great Torrington

Christmas Stableford, December 29, Div 1: Reece Andronik 38; John Hocking 38; Colin Garrett 38. Div 2: Darren West 41; Brian Allin 38; Ben Keen 38.

Christmas Stableford, December 30, Div 1: Ben Keen 37; Callum Gardiner 37; Robert Gillespie 36.

Saturday Stableford, January 2, Div 1: Robert Gillespie 40; David Garrett 38; Paul Boden 37. Div 2: Brian Hill 44; Geoffrey Green 39; Janine Mules 39.

Sunday Stableford, January 3, Div 1: Michael Trengove 44; Keith Beery 43; Mark Beer 37. Div 2: Ben Keen 45; Robert Vowles 44; Mark Brown 40.







