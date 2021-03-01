Saunton Golf Club welcomes chance to reopen

Published: 8:40 AM March 1, 2021

A view of the 18th hole on the East course at Saunton Golf Club - Credit: Archant

Saunton Golf Club is looking forward to finally reopening its doors once again this month.

Courses across the country have been closed since early January due to the coronavirus pandemic, but Prime Minster Boris Johnson announced the return of outdoor sport from March 29 as part of his roadmap out of lockdown last week.

Will Smith, member services and marketing manager at Saunton, said: "Following the government's announcement on February 22, we are delighted to announce that we will be able to reopen the golf courses from Monday March 29.

"We will do so as members-only to begin with, before allowing members' guests and visitors later in April.

"We are disappointed to have had to cancel the Bideford Bay Foursomes competition, one of the biggest events on our calendar, which was secheduled for April 10-11, but we hope it can return in 2022.

"We are looking forward to seeing all of our members back at the club, enjoying their golf from March 29."

Please visit sauntongolf.co.uk for further updates regarding the reopening of the club.