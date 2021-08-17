Saunton Golf Club enjoys successful Open Week

Published: 9:51 AM August 17, 2021

Julie Rotchell won the Scratch Open Medal Bowl at Saunton - Credit: Saunton GC

Saunton Golf Club had plenty to celebrate at their Open Week recently.

Competitions were held over a 10-day period, with plenty of home success.

Julie Rotchell won the Scratch Open Medal Bowl, while Jonathan Parker took the Handicap Cup.

Geoffrey Briggs claimed the Jack Cropper Trophy, as Thomas Hunt walked off with the Mickey Paine Trophy.

And Chris Plummer and Susan Glover won the Goodban Salvers, as Leslie Tanner took the Over-60s Trophy.

Liz Fielder won the Killard Leavey Cup, with Helen Heasman winning the Ladies Open Week Matchplay and Philip Venn claiming the Saunton Plate.

Results, Saunton Challenge (scratch): Alexis Lopez (Saunton) 71+76=147; Tim Hartlet (Ferndown) 77+75=152; Andrew Norman (Portmore) 77+75=152; Mark Snape (Tidworth Garrison) 73+79=152; Ryan Moore (Yelverton) 77+76=153; Darren Mills (Clevedon) 76+77=153; Best East scratch: Simson 77; Best West scratch: Richard Maunder (Cumberwell Park) 74.

Saunton Challenge (nett): Lopez 143; Mills 144; Jonathan Parker (Saunton) 76+70=146; Thomas Price (Druids Heath) 147; Graeme Stirk (Saunton) 74+78=148; Ruairi Cunnane (East Devon) 150; Best East nett: Thomas Houghton (East Devon) 72; Best West nett: Alexander Kippen (Wrangaton) 70.

Ladies Open Week Medal (all Saunton): Julie Rotchell 89; Alison Down 89; Silver: Rotchell 77; Kathy Young 78; Alison Down 78; Yvonne Medlam 78; Lee Bristow 80; Bronze 1: Gina Ollier 77; Julie Gavin 84; Bronze 2: Pauline Barrow 80; Sara Frankland 83.

Any Combination 3 Ball Stableford (East, Saunton unless stated): Paul McGuire, Giles Daniel & Richard Shannon 74; Ian Hobbs, Andrew Brock & Marlon Lockhart 74; Tony Hart, Warren Shipman & Derek Guard 73; Tim Jobson, Andrew Dickson & Tony Lavan (Royal Winchester/Saunton/Didsbury) 72; Barrie Buller, Matthew White & Steven Beveridge 70; Ricky Barrow, Mark Barrow & Darren Hollyoak 70; Bruce Verrall, Tony Hayward & Philip Slater 70; John Clink, Jacqueline Clink & Tim Clink (Saunton & Lilley Brook) 69; Richard Screech, Neil Thompson & Philip Parkin 69; Peter Day, Michael Wise & Kris Meissner 68.

(West): Graham Green, Mark Saunders & Gary McFarlane 81; Christopher Barrow, Stephen Cresswell & Peter How 80; Paul Gammon, Mark Jones & Brendan Lethaby 79; Andy Ackland, Keith Adamson & Graeme Stirk 79; Brian Gilbert, Roger Stone & Brian Warren 75; James Teale, Mark Clatworthy & Stanley White 75; John Venn, Carol Venn & Philip Venn 74; Mark Williams, Andrew Snellgrove & Keith Harley (Tidworth Garrison/Saunton/Tidworth Garrison) 74; Daniel Dayman, Samuel Cresswell & Clint Rance 73; Steven Pryor, Peter Wilson & Peter Bond 73.

Club Scratch Gold Medal (East): Jack Pope (Exeter Golf & Country) 73; Jonathan Squire 74; Stanley White 75; Michael Pennicott 76; Philip Slater 77; Jonathan Parker 78; nett: Chris Plummer (Hankley Common) 72; Parker 72; Phil Bolton 73; Jonathan Squire 74; Darrian Lilley 74; Michael Pennicott 74.

West, Div 1: Marlon Lockhart (Royal North Devon & Saunton) 43; Phil Bolton 42; Jason Nelson (Stinchcombe Hill) 40; John Lane 39; Sean Macauley 39; David Gilroy (Henbury & Saunton) 39; Barrie Richmond (Farnham & Saunton) 38.

Div 2: Geoffrey Briggs 45; Phil Sedgwick 43; Tony Rockall 42; Robert Banbury 42; Graham Jones 41; Paul Stephens 41; Paul Allen 40; Nigel Wakefield 40; Neil Rothney 39.

Mickey Paine (East), Div 1: Thomas Hunt 41; James Lintin 39; Finn Begley 39; Peter Bristow 39; Josh Tucker 38; Steven Hill (Newbury & Crookham/Saunton) 38; Graham Virgin 37; David Barker 37; Stephen Cording 37; Michael Jeffrey 37.

Div 2: Chris Osborne 38; Darrian Lilley 37; Leslie Tanner 37; Gary McFarlane 36; Torin Begley 36; Nigel McWilliam 36.

Ladies Open Week Stableford (West), Silver: Clare-Louise Nicholls (Saunton/The Players) 40; Jan Ellis (Saunton/Long Ashton) 39; Helen Lethbridge 37; Sarah Dennis 36; Julie Bowskill 35; Denise Ann Hood (Saunton/Royal North Devon) 35.

Bronze 1: Ann Symonds 36; Julie Gavin 35; Nicola Davies 34; Patricia Barker 33; Leslye Banbury 32; Bronze 2: Tricia Payne 36; Sara Frankland 35; Beth Gander 35; Gillian Carr 33; Pauline Barrow 33; Patricia Woodyer 33.

Open Week Monthley Medal (East), Scratch: Colin MacPherson 72; Jonathan Squire 72; Andrew Norman (Portmore) 73; Philip Slater 73; Martin Trees (St Enodoc) 74; Div 1 nett: MacPherson 69; Trees 70; Ross Smith 70; Jonathan Harrison (North Manchester) 71; Stephen Holder 71; Martin French 71; Slater 71; Josh Tucker 72; Div 2 nett: Lee Martin 71; Edward Pinnell (Nizels) 74.

Inglis Trophy Nett Aggregate Gold Medal & Open Week Medal: Philip Slater 145; Jonathan Squire 146.

Roberts Trophy Gross Aggregate (Saunton Challenge, Gold Medal, Open Week Medal): Jonathan Squire 304; Alexis Lopez 305.

Goodban Salvers (East): Chris Plummer & Susan Glover (Hankley Common) 46; Colin MacPherson & Chloe MacPherson 44; Thomas Brailey & Mark Sanders 43; Frank Coyle & Jay Griffiths 42; Martin Gimber & Phil Bolton 42; Kris Meissner & Tom Huntley (Saunton/Finchley) 41; Peter Day & Stanley Rimmer 41; Martyn Mules & Samuel Cresswell 41; David Hartley & Kieran Soper 40; Daniel Tite & James Bliss (West Wilts/Finchley) 40.

Over-60 Challenge (West), Div 1: Royston Bettison 39; Robert Lennox 39; Seymour Stedford 38; Mark Swift 38; Brian Medlam 37; David Baglow 37; Div 2: Leslie Tanner (1st O60) 43; David Rushworth (2nd O70) 42; Ian Shorland (Royal North Devon/Saunton) 41; Roy Newton 39; Garry Henry 39; Nigel McWilliam 39; Alan Watkins 39; Basil Pennicott 39.

Killard Leavey Salver (East): Michael Peacock 37; David Brant 35; Alan Bennett-Brown 35; Susan Glover 35; Barbara Beer 35; Graham Robinson 34; Alan Payne 34; Giles Daniel 34; Gary Jones 33; Paul McGuire 33.

Killard Leavey Cup (West): Liz Fielder 39; Richard Slee 37; Steve Ham (Launceston) 36; Lee Martin 35; Jay Griffiths 35; Roy Newton 35; Heather Culshaw (Littlehampton) 35; Adam Grant (Saunton) 35; Stanley Rimmer 35; Paul Wathen 35.

Foster Memorial (East): David & Susan Austwick 35; Stephen & Pauline Sparkes 34; Tim Chapple & Patricia Ritchie (Saunton/Lansdown & Saunton) 34; Mark & Jayne Begley 33; Jonathan Moore & Julia Tapley 33; Isabelle & Philip Slater 33; Susan Glover & Chris Plummer (Hankley Common) 33.

Ladies Open Week Matchplay: winner Helen Heasman (The Wisley); runner-up Jan Ellis (Long Ashton & Saunton); semi-finalists Kathy Young, Barbara Beer.

Saunton Plate Matchplay: winner Phil Venn, runner-up Will Hunt; semi-finalists Alan Payne, Colin MacPherson; quarter-finalists Alan Bennett-Brown, Chris Osborne, Paul Griffe (Bristol & Clifton/Saunton); Jonathan Thompson (Thurlestone/Saunton).

Jonathan Parker won the Handicap Cup at Saunton - Credit: Saunton GC

Liz Fielder won the Killard Leavey Cup at Saunton - Credit: Saunton GC

Leslie Tanner took the over-60 Trophy at Saunton - Credit: Saunton GC

Philip Venn won the Saunton Plate - Credit: Saunton GC

Thomas Hunt won the Mickey Paine Trophy at Saunton - Credit: Saunton GC

Chris Plummer and Susan Glover won the Goodban Salvers at Saunton - Credit: Saunton GC

Geoffrey Briggs won the Jack Cropper Trophy at Saunton - Credit: Saunton GC

Helen Heasman won the Ladies Open Week Matchplay at Saunton - Credit: Saunton GC



