With opener Bithell striking 101 not out off 132 balls, Barnstaple posted 239 for two in 45 overs.

Bithell and George McEndoo (59) put on 154 for the first wicket as the Exeter bowlers largely toiled in vain.

Cameron Cunningham (2-51) was Exeter's lone wicket taker.

Exeter had every incentive to chase as a win could have lifted them out of the bottom two.

Key knocks of 72 from Robin Fern, 26 by Alec Holifield, 47 from Cunningham and 31 by Callum Hogan got Exeter in touching distance at 216 for five.

Losing three wickets for eight runs ended the chase and Exeter finished on 226 for eight.

Lee Cole (2-37) was the pick of the Barnstaple bowlers.

Barnstaple and Pilton are off the bottom of the table but not out of the bottom two.