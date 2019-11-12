Rupert George. Picture: Contributed Rupert George. Picture: Contributed

The 14-year-old reached the last four of the open men's singles after five days of action at the Nuffield Tennis Academy.

His incredible run through the competition as the youngest player saw him beat some of the top seeds and highly-ranked competitors to reach the semis.

He was defeated by eventual winner and top seed Finn Murgett 6-1, 6-2.

His outing in Hull started with qualifying on November 4, where he beat Jude Dixon 6-0, 6-1. A 6-4, 6-1 victory over Thomas Judd the following day booked his spot in the singles draw.

George beat fellow qualifier Thomas Horsley 6-4, 6-3 in the first round to set up a clash with third seed Andrew Ponder, a test which he came through with the same scoreline.

Friday's quarter-final saw him take on fifth seed Thomas Smart, where again he was a 6-4, 6-3 winner.

The semi-final came later that morning in what was ultimately a game too far for the youngster.

George goes to Kingsley School, trains at Exeter University and Tarka Tennis and is ranked 20th in the UK at U16 level.