Rugby round-up from across North Devon

Bideford Quins came away from the North Devon derby against South Molton 2nd XV with a well-deserved 28-12 win.

A slightly more youthful looking Bideford side started the game with Timothy Cramp Jnr and Simon Mitchell absent and Sam Griffin on the bench with concerns over his fitness.

Playing up the slope with the wind at their backs, strong ball carrying from George Terry and Matt Grout, as well as interplay from Archie Raymont and Andy Baxter at half-back, gave Bideford good ball but with no end product.

Despite very little possession in the opening quarter, it was South Molton who took the lead with a try from 70 metres out.

Bideford controlled much of the possession in the rest of a 54-minute first half with South Molton showing the odd glimpse of strong running. Their best move being disrupted by a Sam Olde interception.

There was a time when an Olde interception almost guaranteed a score at the other end, but he has lost a yard of pace over the years and, in any event, spilled the ball seconds later.

Bideford, 5-0 down at the turn, started the second half revived by Mike Bissett’s half-time team talk and it didn’t take long for them to hit back. Connor McMillan, on at half time, burst through the middle to score and Mark Austin added the extras for a 7-5 lead.

Bideford took a 14-5 lead 10 minutes later when captain Bissett scooted in from 15 metres after he stepped the Molton full-back and fended off the winger. Austin added the extras.

James Scott was introduced from the bench and looked much fitter than in previous appearances. He made an immediate impact, breaking through the centres to set up the play for McMillan to score another great try. Terry added the conversion for 21-5.

The next Bideford score came after a Matt Bowes break down the wing. When play went back along the line, Andy Baxter broke through the centre, only to fall a metre short of the line. The ball was recycled for Thomas Shovelton to crash over. Terry added the conversion for a 28-5 lead and the bonus point.

Molton didn’t give up though and, after a lineout on the right, spread the ball wide for a score on the left wing in the 46th minute of the second half.

Bideford Veterans closed out a 21-12 win over their Torrington counterparts in a derby clash at windswept Donnacroft

Bideford opened the scoring with a try from wing Lee Faux that Mark Westcott converted. Torrington responded with a try from ex-club captain Adrian Avery in an unaccustomed role at stand-off. The former front-rower added his own extras.

Westcott notched a further try and conversion for Bideford to take them into a 14-7 half-time lead. Torrington hit back with the lively Danny Hoyle touching down against his former club.

Play then swung from end to end and bodies were put on the line in an effort to secure a victory. During one visit to the top of the Donnacroft hill, Westcott took advantage of some forwards' graft to glide over for his second try. Again he converted.

Bideford spent the final 15 minutes in defence mode with the evergreen Rob Bewes encouraging Torrie forward, but the Cherry and Whites held out.

Devon One leaders South Molton are at home to Buckfastleigh Ramblers this Saturday.

Molton went past inactive New Cross and into top spot last time out by beating Torrington 55-0. Torrington have no league game in Devon One this Saturday.

Bideford, at home to Tiverton in Western Counties West, hope to have something approaching a full side on parade for the Devon derby.

Injury issues left Bideford nine players short of a full-strength side at Teignmouth two weeks the last time they were on duty. They lost 50-0.

Barnstaple are on the road to Leicester Lions in National Two South.