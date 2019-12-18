Molton remain bottom of the Cornwall and Devon table with just two wins so far with the season now at the halfway stage.

Reece Eury, the South Molton captain, said some straight talking in the dressing room motivated the players to raise their game after going three games without scoring a try.

"One or two hard truths were taken on board by the backs, who went out there with a point to prove," said Eury.

"Although we had opportunities we still can't seem to finish them, but at least we did create some.

"Unfortunately, we conceded a soft try early on and another before half time. They did not score again after that.

"Our second half was better, but we still need to toughen up if we are going to win games."

Eury scored Molton's try late in the game. Ben Smart kicked the goal points.

Molton are away to Pirates Amateurs this Saturday in their final outing before the Christmas break.

The Devon One game between Torrington and Dartmouth at Donnacroft was called off due to a waterlogged pitch. No date has been confirmed yet for the replay.

Ilfracombe lost 36-13 away to Plymouth Argaum, who had not won in Devon One since November 9.

The first half was tight with Argaum coming from 5-0 down to lead 8-5.

The game opened up after the interval as Argaum outscored Combe four tries to one.

Ilfracombe's try scorers were Max Davies and Adam Wyatt. Jamie Wyatt kicked a penalty.

Ilfracombe have no game this Saturday.