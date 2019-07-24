The Round Lundy Yacht Race 2019. The Round Lundy Yacht Race 2019.

The 35-mile race attracted plenty of entries, with sailors battling challenging conditions from the start.

The overall prize went to Nick Nicklasson, who skippered Lunasea to victory in a corrected time of 9hrs, 11mins and 23secs, claiming the class two prize with it.

The first yacht home and winner of class one was Neil White, who skippered Dark Bear home in a corrected time of 9hrs, 41mins and 19secs.

Class three was won by David Randell's White Spirit with a corrected time of 9hrs, 43mins and 32secs.

The first Ilfracombe yacht home and winner of the Mason Trophy was the Gus Davies-skippered Shamara, with a corrected time of 9hrs, 49mins and 29secs.

Racing started at 8am from outside Ilfracombe harbour. Skippers and crews were faced with south-westerly force five wins with gusts of force seven, as well as showery spells.

Conditions improved by midday, although it didn't come soon enough for some who were forced to retire.