Robins end losing streak with superb win

Published: 8:51 AM October 26, 2021

Bideford ended a painful run of seven winless games with a stunning display at high-flying Bristol Manor Farm.

The home side started the day third in Division One South of the Southern League, while the Robins have been toiling at the wrong end of the table, but the form book was thrown out from the very beginning.

Jack Calver was first to threaten for Bideford, unleashing a superb volley that brought the best from Manor Farm goalkeeper Ben John.

Bristol found some rhythm with a Lewis Leigh-Gilchrist free-kick well saved by Adam Seedhouse Evans, but the Robins would not be denied, breaking the deadlock seven minutes before half-time.

Former Plymouth Argyle youngster Rubin Wilson was the man in the right place, heading in a Mattie Buchan cross, and Calver very nearly doubled the advantage immediately after the restart.

Manor Farm ramped up the pressure in their search for an equaliser but were hit by a brilliant, and decisive, Bideford suckerpunch, with Calver threading the perfect pass for Buchan to calmly slot home.

The Robins welcome Evesham United on Saturday and three more points would lift them above their visitors in the table.

Unfortunately, the positive football news did not extend to Barnstaple Town, who are still seeking their first points of the season after a humbling 5-1 defeat at home to Cirencester Town.

In the South-West Peninsula League, Torridgeside went down to a 3-2 defeat at home to Dartmouth, Holsworthy lost 3-1 at Plymouth Marjon and there was a rare weekend off for Torrington.

Torrington host Holsworthy on Wednesday evening and then travel to Dartmouth on the weekend, while Torridgeside have a Saturday home game against a powerful Ivybridge team.

It was a frustrating weekend for Braunton in the Devon Football League, as their home game with Exmouth Town Reserves was cancelled due to the visitors not being able to raise a team.

There was, however, a big win for the Braunton 5ths, scoring nine goals in a demolition of Bideford 3rds. Noah Pearce grabbed a hat-trick and there was a brace from Bailey Green.

Bideford's Jack Calver, formerly with Plymouth Parkway




