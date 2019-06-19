Eleven-year-old Rhianna Beel from High Bickington is the proud holder of the South West Under-12 singles title after she enjoyed success at the South West U12 Singles Badminton Championships held at Bournemouth.

The youngster was in fine form as she racked up some big wins with score lines of 21-6, 21-2, 21-4, 21-2, 21-4, beating all that came before her through to the final.

Undoubtedly saving the best for last, the youngster served up a master class in the final, producing some stunning powerful shots that he opponent was unable to handle and she walked away with the final without losing a point as she won 21-0!

This coming weekend (June 22/23) sees Rhianna competing in the U16 section at the Devon County Trials Tournnament.