The youngster was in fine form as she racked up some big wins with score lines of 21-6, 21-2, 21-4, 21-2, 21-4, beating all that came before her through to the final.

Undoubtedly saving the best for last, the youngster served up a master class in the final, producing some stunning powerful shots that he opponent was unable to handle and she walked away with the final without losing a point as she won 21-0!

This coming weekend (June 22/23) sees Rhianna competing in the U16 section at the Devon County Trials Tournnament.