North Devon welcomed Bideford to the Sandhills for the resumption of cricket. Picture: Matt Smart North Devon welcomed Bideford to the Sandhills for the resumption of cricket. Picture: Matt Smart

Josh Atkinson (3-17) did his former Bideford team-mates no favours by nipping out the first three as the visitors dipped to 36 for four.

Ashley Baker (13) and Ollie Hannam (22) staged a minor rescue act that got Bideford up to 69 for four.

George McEndoo, newly arrived at North Devon from Barnstaple and Pilton, spun out Berry to break the stand and from then on wickets fell regularly.

James Thomas, another old Barnstaple hand, scythed through the lower order to finish with four wickets for 17 runs in a Bideford total of 89 all out.

North Devon hurtled to victory inside 16 overs for the solitary loss of skipper Tom Popham for 17 with the score on 60.

Dan Bowser (58no) and Ben Howe (13no) concluded the chase by putting on 33 unbroken.

Winning captain Tom Popham said it was the ideal way to start preparations for the looming Devon mini-league programme.

“It was good to get back playing with the boys with a convincing victory over a good side in front of a decent-sized crowd,” said Popham, who takes the team to Hatherleigh this Saturday.

Alex Hannam, the Bideford captain, said the match time was more important than the result.

“We can’t take too much from a game against a far stronger opposition,” said Hannam.

“We were a few players short due to injuries and work commitments so it will be good to get a full-strength team out in the coming weeks.”

Bideford have a double dose of home games this weekend. Braunton pay a visit on Saturday with Ilfracombe the Sunday afternoon guests.

Hatherleigh won on the chase at Sandford where the home side’s total of 159 all out was passed with three wickets in hand and five overs to spare.

Opener Ryan Glass top scored for Sandford with 54 off 58 balls on a total of 159 all out.

Glass, who hit 10 boundaries, was third out with the score on 91 to Jasper Presswell (2-18).

Bits and pieces – Richard Foan’s 16 and a pair of 17s from Harry Everett and Archie Osborne – kept Sandford ticking over until Paul Heard and Eddie Jones got into the bottom half of the order.

The last five wicks fell for 23 runs – and the last four for a run each – as Heard booked a four-for-20 haul and Heard two for 13 on his first outing since arriving from Bideford.

Sandford did not make it easy for Hatherleigh, who were 113 for five in reply when Gareth Tidball went for 28 to Jamie Palmer and 127 for seven soon after.

Sandford could not shift former Bideford skipper Heard and his sedate 38 not out off 51 balls saw his new team home.

Martin Quick bagged a five-wicket haul to speed Hatherleigh 2nd XI to an 85-run win at Shobrooke Park.

Hatherleigh recovered from a wobbly 62 for five to reach 157 all out in the last of their 40 overs.

Ryan Quick made a patient 23 opening up but it was Nick Smith at number nine who top scored with 24 not out. Tom Strawbridge (18) and veteran Ross Cherrington (16) chipped in valuable runs.

Wickets were shared for Shobrooke with two each for Joe Harris and Chris Ford among the singles and run-outs.

Ellie Bishop, who topped the batting averages for Devon U15 Girls in 2019, showed her prowess with the ball with a one-for-19 return from six overs.

Strawbridge struck twice as Shobrooke subsided to four for three after six overs, but a stand of 43 between Jon James (31) and Neil Branton (13) got Shobrooke back in the game.

Charlie Presswell dispatched James to break the stand and once he went no one else made a double-figure score as Martin Quick whipped out the tail en-route to a five-for-16 haul.

Barnstaple and Pilton had no game last weekend. This Saturday there is a practice match on the ground between two teams of club members.