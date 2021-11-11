News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Record-breaking Bideford 10-miler

Tim Herbert

Published: 12:00 AM November 11, 2021
Bideford 10-Miler

Bideford 10-Miler - Credit: Bideford Amateur Athletic Club

Ronnie Richmond was the toast of North Devon running on the weekend, winning the Bideford 10-miler with what is believed to be a course record. 

Richmond was simply fantastic from start to finish, recording a superb time of 0:50:22, which is over three minutes ahead of second-placed runner Luke Grainger from Royal Naval Running Club, who finished in 0:53:47. In third place was Exeter Harrier runner Calum Crawford in 0:54:14. The first lady was Paralympics Athlete Hannah Taunton of Taunton AC in 1:01:13 

The annual race is run in aid of North Devon Hospice, with the course starting and finishing close to the Bideford Amateur Athletic Club. 

Runners were treated to spectacular views of the Taw and Torridge estuary, heading out on road before taking in the fabulous Tarka Trail. It was a fantastic event and a great deal of super pictures on the Bideford Amateur Athletic Club Facebook page.  

