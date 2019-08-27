The 29-year-old took second place in the 3,000m steeplechase at the Muller British Athletics Championships, held at Birmingham's Alexander Stadium.

Norman finished with a time of 8:40.61, four seconds behind race winner Zak Seddon, who has already booked a place at the World Championships in Doha next month.

After cementing his place as the British number two, and with a personal best of 8:29.37 just a fraction outside the World Championship standard, Norman is keeping his fingers crossed for a place in the GB squad.

His second place finish comes a year after he finished sixth in the same race.

Reflecting on Sunday, Norman said: "I went in second on paper but hadn't raced Zak Seddon, so I was hoping to give him a good race.

"When I saw the forecast I knew it was going to be tough - it's the same for everyone but I tend to find it hard in the heat, especially when you haven't had time to adapt, and it has been a bit cooler in North Devon.

"I tracked Zak and followed his moves, but he made a break when I was behind Ieuan Thomas. I had to try and go but I just didn't quite match it. So I had to stay strong and hold on to second, which was what I was able to do."

With 45 berths available for the steeplechase, 40 have qualified inside the championship time. Norman is the fastest man outside that. He plans to race in Croatia next week to cement his case for selection.

"It's down to the GB selectors whether they accept that," said Norman.

"There are 45 spaces for the steeplechase and I'm 41st on the list and the first outside the qualifying time.

"It's frustrating to be so close - just .37 of a second over 3,000 metres, but that's the time and the policy.

"The season has been a big success, so I'm just hoping I can get that selection."

RESULT - 3,000m Steeplechase: 1, Zak Seddon (Bracknell) 8:36.29; 2, Phil Norman (Woodford Green) 8:40.61; 3, Ieuan Thomas (Cardiff) 8:44.09; 4, Alexander Teuten (Southampton) 8:50.25; 5, Jonathan Hopkins (Cardiff) 8:53.66; 6, Jamaine Coleman (Preson) 8:55.45; 7, Chris Perry (Vale Royal) 8:55.65; 8, Mark Pearce (Shaftesbury) 8:56.75; 9, Doug Musson (Notts) 9:00.07; 10, Ryan Driscoll (Tonbridge) 9:06.49; 11, Tom Horton (City of Sheffield and Dearne) 9:35.21; DNF, Matt Seddon (Bracknell).