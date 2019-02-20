League leaders University of Nottingham were the visitors on Sunday, with the Russell Group university one of Volleyball England’s hub universities, attracting the top UK talent and scholarship students.

Petroc were beaten 25-15, 25-19, 25-16 on the day, a result which means they sit second from bottom in Women’s Division One.

Lauren Short was awarded Most Valuable Player for the home side.

Darkstar Derby were the visitors the previous weekend, with the match going to a final set after Petroc had battled back from a set down.

Darkstar took the final two sets to win 25-14, 18-25, 22-25, 25-14, 15-10.

Ellie Austin was awarded Most Valuable Player for Petroc.

There are eight games of the season remaining for Petroc, with seven of them taking place at home.

Next up is a visit from Team South Wales on Sunday, March 3.